More buyers than lots at popular clearing sale

WITH 400 registered buyers, even the intermittent and unreliable phone signal could not stop the success of Don Thomson's, DW & RJ Thomson, Braeside, clearing sale at Tincurrin last week.

While 400 buyers registered, the actual number of people in attendance was much higher, making the surrounding paddocks look like the docks in Fremantle after a new shipment of cars had been unloaded.

It also meant that there were more buyers than lots in the sale and inevitably this meant an almost complete clearance of the 293 lots offered.

Nutrien Wickepin/Kulin/Corrigin agent, Ty Miller said they had expected big numbers at the sale, based on the enquiries he had received in the lead up.

"I received more calls on the machinery than I ever have on any clearing sale I have ever done," Mr Miller said.

"This is probably because it is hard to get machinery at the moment, the supply of machinery is very short, so people are getting what they can at clearing sales.

"So as expected everything was keenly sought after.

He said recent trends had shown the popularity of items at machinery clearing sales, due to lack of supply and high demand in the face of COVID delays, had meant they expected a positive result overall, but it was not necessarily a given.

"For this reason we expected the sale to do well and couldn't be happier for Don at how well overall it went," Mr Miller said.

"It was great to see the support of not only the buyers, but also the local community.

"Don was a well-respected member of the local community and was well-known, so many of the people here today were here to support the family as well.

Daryl Kilpatrick (left), Nomans Lake and Anthony Spark, Tincurrin, caught up at the Thomson's clearing sale.

Katrina (left), Mikayla, 3, and Adam Gray, Harrismith, attended the Thomson clearing sale at Tincurrin.

John Davidson (left), Dumbleyung and Peter Davidson, Tincurrin, with the CLAAS 7045 Telehandler that sold for $118,000.

Nathan Walker (left) and Darren Wilson, Nomans Lake, spoke with Elders Narrogin's, Jeff Brown at the sale.

John Dye (left) and Todd Green, Broomehill, with the AgriFab auger that sold at $30,000.

The crowd was consistent throughout the sale, with 400 registered buyers attending.

Kim Gooding, Kukerin Rural Services, with Chad and Jess Davidson, Kukerin, inspected the Miller Nitro self propelled boomsprayer which topped the sale at $172,000.

Don O'Donnell, Dumbleyung and John Miles, Nyabing, caught up at the sale.

Matt Noakes (left), Brett James and Daniel Bird, all Wickepin, with the 1998 Kenworth truck that sold for $51,000.

This New Holland 42ft air seeder bar and Simplicity air cart sold for $85,000.

It was all hands on deck, with big numbers of registered buyers pushing competition and prices at the Thomson's clearing sale at Tincurring last week.

Jason (left) and Robert Melchiorre, Narrogin, with one of the seven clover harvesters that were up for grabs.

"I also received a lot of calls from people who couldn't make it to the sale but wanted to pass on their best."

There was a lot of discussion among attendees about the seven clover harvesters on offer and the pallets of seed included at the tailend of the sale.

The Duetz Fahr tractor was in excellent condition, still having the plastic seat covering in place and only 470 hours on the clock.

Livestock handling items performed well in the sale, as did harvesting and seeding equipment, but certain items garnered more interest than others, according to Mr Miller.

"I received a lot of interest in the firetruck leading up to the sale," he said.

As predicted the 2012 Nitro Miller 4333 120 foot self propelled boomsprayer, received the highest price on the day.

The Nitro attracted good competition with the final four bidders really nutting it out, before the boomsprayer was eventually knocked down to AD & EJ Gooding, Darkan, for $172,000.

However, probably the most protracted bidding battle of the day was for the 2012 Tornado bin on triaxle trailer, which was sold separately to the truck and was snapped up by AD & PA Tyson, Kulin, for $132,000.

The 2020 Duetz Fahr 6185 tractor sold to Green Gables, Kojonup, for $130,000.

Another popular item, attracting a flurry of bids was the 2014 CLAAS 7045 telehandler, with 2820 hours and complete with ext hydro, forks, hay forks and bucket, making $118,000 and heading home with M & LJ McDougall, Narrogin.

Simon Humphris, J Humphris & Co, Arthur River, was the successful purchaser of the New Holland 830 42ft air seeder bar with 12,000 litre Simplicity air cart, for $85,000.

There had been significant interest in the lead up to the beginning of the sale the 2010 CAT Challenger 65E-75E 350hp tractor, was eventually sold to Kingussie Farming, Dumbleyung, for $76,000.

Two 45 tonne field bins sold for $16,000 and $15,000 to Samuela Pty Ltd, Picton, and Kia Ora Farming, Dumbleyung, respectively.

Among the group of augers up for sale, the AgriFab sold to JE & KM Corker, and the Brandt conveyor auger sold to $35,000 to SK & TR Angwin, Cancanning.

The Angwins were successful throughout the catalogue - they are leasing part of the farm from the Thomsons and were the successful bidders on three of the seven clover harvesters up for grabs paying $16,500, $15,000 and $19,000.

The Isuzu fire truck that was the talk of the day went for $50,000 to Green Gables, Kojonup.

The Isuzu single cab ute with stock crate hydro lifter and 46,000km sold to MJ & SK Ledwith, Kulin, for $37,000, while the 2017 Ford Ranger ute with 140,000km sold to Whinbin Rock Farms, Nomans Lake, for $27,000.

A Honda quad bike sold for $11,000 to Hopeland Park, Nyabing, just before a tandem sheep trailer sold for $10,000 to WE & CL Parker, Kojonup.

The 2020 TPW Wool Press saw solid competition and went for $27,500 to KL & RE Steel, Pingrup, while a Commander loading ramp and Electro dip both sold for $7250 to AW & RE Bowing, Brookton and CJ & EJ Robertson & Son, Kulin respectively.

In the offering of Clover seeds, it was the two separate lots of Dalkeith clover that came out as the top price, both purchased by Bells Pasture Seeds, at $7500 each.

The day was extremely successful and the turnout was phenomenal, making for a successful clearance of the machinery and livestock that was offered.

However, the farm remains with the family, and is being leased by three neighbours, keeping the Thomsons a part of the community into the future.

