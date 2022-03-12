Values reach $15,000 at Narrikup bull sale

A CONSISTENT, even line-up of Gelbvieh bulls saw prices reach a high of $15,000 at the Pugh family's 14th annual on-property Summit Gelbvieh bull sale at Narrikup last week.

There was plenty of interest in this year's catalogue of bulls with new and return buyers filling the stands.

It was again a Helmsman auction format giving buyers 20 minutes of bidding, with all the bulls up for sale simultaneously, before reducing to two minute bidding periods and then eventually to one-minute.

After the initial 20 minutes, each bid in the two-minute and then one-minute period would reset the clock until the bidding ceased.

For the first time, the sale was interfaced with AuctionsPlus and a number of bulls sold via the platform.

During the sale bidders cleared 23 of 25 bulls offered for an average of $8304, which was an improvement on last year's fixture which saw 17 from 19 bulls sell at an average of $7868.

Looking over the bulls at last week's Summit Gelbvieh on-property bull sale were John Edwards, Narrikup and Sarah Frost, Lake King. In the sale Mr Edwards purchased a bull at $10,000.

The clearance figures were boosted to 100 per cent with both of the passed in lots selling immediately after the sale.

Achieving the sale's $15,000 top price was Summit Buddy R0007 in lot six when it sold to return buyers Wayne and Serena Matthews, Kangarabbi Farms, Narrikup.

The upstanding black bull sired by Summit Buddy P0113 was described in the catalogue as having exceptional natural muscle with a well balanced topline.

It weighed in at 722 kilograms and had expected progeny differences (EPDs) for growth and carcase of 0.8 birthweight (BWT), 12.1 weaning weight (WWT), 16.4 yearling weight (YWT), 3.4 milk and 14.1 carcase weight (CWT).

Mr Matthews, who is in his sixth year of purchasing from the stud, runs 400 Angus breeders of which 220 head are joined to Gelbvieh bulls, while the remainder are joined to Angus bulls.

Mr Matthews said he tried to purchase at least one bull from the Summit Gelbvieh stud every year.

"The main qualities that I liked about the bull were its length and softness," Mr Matthews said.

The second top price of $14,000 was paid by PJ & HJ Anderson, Youngs Siding, for a red bull, Summit Billy Ray R0023.

The 788kg bull is sired by Summit Billy Ray N10 and has EPDs of -0.3 BWT, 10.6 WWT, 14.1 YWT, , 2.0 milk, 12.2 CWT, 0.45 FAT and 0.0 marbling (MARB).

The Anderson also went to $10,000 for the 700kg Summit Buddy R011.

Buddy R011 has EPDs of 0.7 BWT, 14.1 WWT, 20.5 YWT and 15.2 CWT.

The third highest price in the sale was $13,500 and it was paid for another red bull, Summit Billy Ray R0024, weighing 724kg when it sold to return buyers WC, BE & DC Avery, Scott River.

The bull by Summit Billy Ray N10, had EPDs of -0.9 BWT, 6.8 WWT, 11.8 YWT, 1.9 milk, 9.8 CWT and 0.41 FAT.

The Averys went on to secure two more red bulls paying $8000 for Summit Goldfinger R0118, which weighed 640kg and $7000 for Summit Fleetwood R0155 that weighed 674kg.

Red bull Summit Goldfinger R0165, sired by Summit Goldfinger M013, sold at $11,500 to EP & TJ Johnston & Sons, Millbrook.

Goldfinger R0165 weighed 666kg and has EPDs of 0.3 BWT, 10.7 WWT, 16.2 YWT, 12.7 CWT and 0.40 FAT.

Two other bulls sold for five figures in the sale when they were written down to buyers at $10,000.

Narrikup producer John Edwards bid to $10,000 for the 610kg Summit Empire R0114, which has EPDs of 0.6 BWT, 9.9WWT, 17.6 YWT, 13.1 CWT and 0.35 FAT.

Harmil Holdings also secured a bull at $10,000 when they had the last bid on Summit Gold Finger R0067.

The 688kg bull has EPDs of -1.2 BWT, 5.9 WWT, 9.6 YWT, 10.1 CWT and 0.50 FAT.

AH Hall & Co managed to secure three bulls, one black and two reds during the auction making them one of the volume buyers on the day.

The Halls paid $7500 for the 654kg red Summit Goldfinger R0168 and $5500 for the 576kg black Summit Raven R0206, and the same value for the 646kg red Summit Billy Ray R0095.

Witchcliffe producers TR & IL Noakes, purchased one bull during the sale at $6000 and then secured one of the passed in lots post sale at $5000 to make them another multiple buyer at the fixture.

Other buyers in the sale included JR & WR Miell, Albany, which paid $9000 for the red Summit Fleetwood R0139, while RL Cake & Co, Gairdner, bought Summit Billy Ray R0001 weighing 756kg for $8500 and Talawa Grazing bid to $8000 for the red Summit Billy Ray R0099.

Summit stud co-principal Clare King said they were blown away with how well the sale went.

"We were very happy with the presentation of the bulls and it was good to see new clients operating alongside return buyers during the sale," Ms King said.

"We were also excited about some of the new genetics coming through.

"We have been working hard on breeding a consistent type of bull which has a good temperament and style and this year is probably the closest we have been to achieving all of those things.

"It was also the first time we have interfaced with AuctionsPlus and that went very well with a few bulls being sold online.

"We have been trying to encourage people to invest in Gelbviehs to help add some hybrid vigour in their herds.

"The Gelbvieh breed is a dual-purpose one and those looking for black cattle have that option as well."

Elders stud stock representative and auctioneer Nathan King said it was an excellent sale.

"It was a very even line-up of bulls and the number of bulls that sold for $10,000 plus really reflected that," Mr King said.

"The black Gelbviehs have proven to be a strong alternative/option for those looking for black cattle."

