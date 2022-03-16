Full day of research insights for growers

THE first major Liebe Group event of the 2022 season was successfully held on March 2 in Dalwallinu.

The annual Crop Updates and Trials Review Day attracted 75 local graingrowers and industry representatives to participate in the interactive forum that provided insight to prepare for the year ahead.

Concurrent morning sessions launched the day with various research partners presenting on their trial results from last season.

This included focus areas such as the control of grass and broadleaf weeds in cereals, knockdowns and crop safety, wheat varieties sowing depth, cereal National Variety Trials, grain losses at harvest, nitrogen strategies for long season wheat, grower demonstrations and discussions on new chemistries.

These sessions provided the opportunity to discuss these results and their impact on local farming practices.

The Liebe Group thanked its members and expert industry representatives from Bayer, Imtrade, Australian Grain Technologies, Longreach Plant Breeders, the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD), Adama, CSBP Fertilisers and Farmanco for their participation.

Wickepin grower Gary Lang sharing his frost management strategies.

Following a short lunch break, the afternoon continued with whole-of-audience presentations that showcased local priorities for the farming community, including issues faced throughout the 2021 season.

Wickepin grower Gary Lang made the trip up to detail his experiences with frost, providing an outline of management strategies including how a change of mindset can be beneficial.

Take home messages included assessing the risk on an individual paddock level and having a plan in place for seeding to suitable crop types and ensuring the crop is flowering at appropriate times.

Liebe Group research and development committee chairman and Latham grower Dylan Hirsch presented alongside DPIRD research scientist Wayne Parker to explain the research being done on post-emergent deep ripping.

It is important to understand the benefits and risks related to this farming practice, which Mr Hirsch is exploring through a Grain Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) invested grower-scale demonstration.

Dylan Hirsch, Liebe Group member, sharing his research into post-emergent deep ripping.

Farm business management was also a key focus area with Rabobank's Andrew Warren joining virtually to provide insight into how land values are holding up and CSBP's Rusty Burke delving into the fertiliser market and its impacts on the global supply chain.

Reagan Manns, senior manager at RSM Moora, presented on farming business structures and the subsequent tax considerations.

This led well into the final presentation of the day with Preston Hamersley, from Indian Pacific Funds Management.

Local growers Dylan Hirsch and Blair Stone sharing their experiences with the Liebe Group Gen Y Project.

Mr Hamersley outlined the opportunities for establishing a long-term investment strategy and how investing via an investment fund can provide a sizeable off-farm nest egg.

The day was completed with a lovely outdoor sundowner which was kindly sponsored by AGT.

Thanks to REED Dalwallinu Parents Committee for cooking up the burgers.

The Liebe Group thanked event partner GRDC for its support for the event this year, valued diamond partners Rabobank, RSM, CBH Group and CSBP, member volunteers who helped the event run smoothly, as well as the research and industry partners who presented on the day.

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.

