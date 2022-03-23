Dairy unveils new recycled packaging

BROWNES Dairy, an iconic Western Australian brand, has announced its latest step to lead sustainability in the dairy industry with the change to more environmentally-friendly cartons.

Brownes Dairy's farm fresh white milk, known and loved for many decades, will now come in environmentally-friendly packaging.

The eye-catching packaging is a natural brown colour which requires less processing.

These cartons are also lighter than previous cartons, meaning less material is used to pack the same amount of nutritious milk.

"Brownes Dairy scoured the planet in search of the most sustainable milk carton packaging on the market," said Brownes chief executive officer Natalie Sarich-Dayton.

"We were the first to make the switch to materials derived from sugar cane several years ago, but now our consumers can actually see that the carton is made from a renewable source that has a lower carbon impact to climate change."

By switching to plant-based polyethylene material in the cartons, the carbon footprint of this packaging is reduced by 16 per cent over regular milk cartons.

The plant-based cartons also removes reliance on fossil-based polyethylene in the packages.

"Brownes Dairy wants to ensure that the next generation of Australian families not only get to enjoy the goodness and freshness of our products, but they can do so knowing we use the most sustainable milk cartons available," Ms Sarich-Dayton said

While the rollout of Brownes' white milk products in the most sustainable packaging available is new, the product inside remains exactly the same.

It is all part of the company's focus on sustainability in addition to its ongoing commitment to provide the best fresh milk for growing Australian families.

As part of its sustainability focus, Brownes has partnered with Trillion Trees Australia, an environmental restoration not-for-profit organisation, to contribute to the Trillion Trees Challenge of planting a trillion trees to help address climate change through ecosystem restoration.

The community-based organisation has been active since 1979 in WA and has planted more than 15 million native trees by 80,000 volunteers.

In 2014, it achieved the Guinness World Record for the largest simultaneous planting of trees - 104,450 planted in one hour.

Brownes has long understood that packaging is a way to empower consumers and was the first to market with the innovative Tetra Pak plant-based cartons made from renewable materials back in 2019.

"There is a lot of focus on recycling at the moment, but in reality over 99pc of packaging impacts to climate change has occurred before products hit the shelves," said Tetra Pak managing director Andrew Pooch said.

"To make a real contribution to reducing the impact on climate change then whole life cycle of consumer product needs to be considered - including the source, manufacturing and transport."

