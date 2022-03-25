Southern growers take stock of last season

GROWERS in the Esperance port zone are motivated for the season ahead after taking stock and learning lessons from the season that was last year.

South East Premium Wheatgrowers Association (SEPWA) held its annual Harvest Review and annual general meeting last month, attracting 80 growers from all over the Esperance port zone.

Carbon farming was the hot topic with Rabobank head of sustainable business development Crawford Taylor and Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development deputy director general primary industry development Carl Binning, both speaking on it, creating lively conversations with many growers questioning and interested in learning and developing more understanding of the possibilities.

Other presentation topics included fertiliser prices, pulse opportunities and what to expect for the 2022 season.

CBH Group's new Esperance general manager Paul Channon delivered an update on the port zone and provided an outline of the co-operative's plans to increase capacity to deal with large harvests.

Rabobank Esperance senior rural manager Brad Crane (left), Tom Carmody, Cascade and Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development research officer Tom Edwards.

At the AGM, SEPWA president Dan Sanderson announced he would be stepping down from the role this month.

Retiring executive committee members Adrian Perks, Craig Newman and Lyndon Mickel were farewelled and three new members were welcomed - Ron Longbottom, Dafydd Jones and Laurie Starcevich.



The event was followed by a sundowner at the Lucky Bay Brewery, with photos taken by BREANNA MATTHEWS, Rose Photography.

Planfarm farm business consultant Stephen Cocking (left) and Ron Longbottom, Grass Patch.

Adrian Perks (left) and Landon Taylor, both from Beaumont.

Gavin Egan (left), Scaddan, Simon Stead, Cascade and Jason Schutz, Cascade.

Rod King (left), Cascade, Dan Sanderson, Grass Patch and John Stead, Cascade.

Elaine Egan (left), Scaddan, Raelean Kirchner, Munglinup, SEPWA project officer Sam Stubna and Ange Hill, Condinup.

