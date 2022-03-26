Farm Weekly winners collect their prize

TOMASI Grazing manager Kevin Owen (left), Karridale, with WA Angus Society president Mark Muir, Mordallup stud, Manjimup, and the winners of the Farm Weekly Win 10 Angus Heifers & Direct Trades product package competition Yvonne Elson, Steven Elson, Brian Elson and Clive Elson, all Karridale.

The Elsons run dairy cattle and milk between 100-200 Friesians.

Mr Elson said they would look to mate the Angus heifers - bred by Tomasi Grazing (and pictured inset) - from the competition.

Mr Muir said he was excited to see that Clive Elson had won the heifers and wished the family all the best for the future.

"I would like to thank Kevin and Tracy Owen for supplying the heifers for the competition this year and I look forward to next year's competition," Mr Muir said.

Apart from the 10 heifers provided courtesy of Farm Weekly and the WA Angus Society, the Elsons also win $12,000 inc GST worth of products from competition partner Direct Trades Supply (DTS), Maddington.

