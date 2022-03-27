Major investment for northern areas

CRCNA chief executive officer Anne Stnzner said they were looking for projects which would boost economic opportunities in the north.

THE Co-operative Research Centre for Developing Northern Australia (CRCNA) has opened its largest single funding round, calling for new ideas to grow the north's cotton, grain and cattle sector.

The multimillion-dollar open funding call is seeking project proposals to develop an integrated agricultural system, bolstering productivity across the cropping and cattle sectors of northern Western Australia (Kununurra) and the Northern Territory (Katherine and Douglas Daly), and northern Queensland.

CRCNA chief executive officer Anne Stnzner said the emergence of a cotton industry in northern Australia was an evolution of existing irrigated annual and dryland cropping and provided opportunities for a new way of approaching agricultural systems.

"Our Cotton, Grains and Cattle (CGC) Program aims to maximise the productivity of cropping and beef production farming systems, with consideration for the highest-best-use of water and land resources in a long-term, sustainable way," Ms Stnzner said.

"We've turned to industry to help us identify where the market-driven opportunities are to deliver significant local and regional economic outcomes, with community, animal welfare and environmental benefits."

Following extensive consultation with producers, industry groups, research development corporations and government bodies in WA and the NT, the CRCNA's expressions of interest (EOI) is focused on four key themes, including:

Looking at sustainable, adaptable cropping systems

Enhanced cattle production systems enabled by cropping

Workforce and skills development and

Improving water use and quality and environmental compliance.

Ms Stnzner said it was important for proponents seeking funding to consider applying research activities across the identified regions, with a northern Queensland project EOI expected in coming weeks.

"We are looking for project ideas which cut across regions and sectors to deliver integrated solutions which grow the sector and economic opportunities across the north," she said.

Expressions of interest for the CGC work are open until Friday, April 8, via crcna.com.au

