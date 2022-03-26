Office building with A-list tenant

Price: EOI closing Monday, April 18 at 5pm

Location: Albany

Area: 996sqm

Agent: Professionals Arthur Johnston Snowball

Contact: Doug Pearson 0417 080 055

THIS property has homed ANZ's Albany branch for more than 40 years.

Renovations and a fit out were recently completed at the cost of $1.8 million.

There are 12 car bays and a further 41 adjoining City of Albany car bays.

Located on 996 square metres of land, zoned regional centre.

The building comprises of 353.4m2 ground floor of offices, teller stations and general public area.

On the 22.1m2 first floor is toilet and kitchen facilities.

The building is constructed of brick, with a new metal deck roof.

New airconditioning units were installed as part of the recent renovations.

A five-year lease expires on February 22, 2026, with two further options.

The rent is $119,480.04 per annum plus outgoings, plus GST.

With an A-list tenant and prime CBD location in a thriving regional centre, 23 Albany Highway offers a great opportunity for the astute investor.

For sale via expressions of interest, campaign closing Monday April 18 at 5pm (AWST).

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.

