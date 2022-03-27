Magnificent views on picturesque property

Price: $1.1m

Location: Mornington

Area: 40.63ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Don Fry 0418 909 916

MAGNIFICENT valley, Harvey Dam and coastal views are a feature of this picturesque property.

A character three-bedroom, one-bathroom, circa 1950s cottage, with two toilets and a separate outdoor room that would serve as fourth bedroom, provides adequate accommodation for a weekender, a doer-upper for more permanent living or a residence to transition while waiting for your dream home to be finished on any number of spectacular new home sites.

There is ample water available, including from a recently enlarged soak dam and two smaller soaks dams.

An added bonus, the soaks provide a lot of green pick during the summer months for livestock.

Fertiliser history includes an annual application of about 150 kilograms a hectare per annum of 3:1 or Springburst.

With good management the property should run 25-30 head of cattle and combined with the current beef prices, it offers a great blend of lifestyle and income potential.

About nine hectares is parkland cleared, featuring jarrah and red gum with the balancing open pasture.

The property is fenced, with electric wires, into three large paddocks and two smaller laneway paddocks that lead into a workable set of stockyards with a crush and loading ramp.

The yards are shaded with some delightful flame trees providing a pleasant environment for both livestock and the handlers.

Being about 4.3 kilometres off the South West Highway on Logue Road, the property is a comfortable two hours' drive from Perth, 8km to Harvey and in a highly sought-after location with great access to all the South West has to offer.



