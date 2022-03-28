A new fert outlet for Nutrien Ag Solutions

Nutrien Ag Solutions west region manager Andrew Duperouzel.

NUTRIEN Ag Solutions has added western Wheatbelt fertiliser supplier, Emfert Pty Ltd, to its local outlets.

Emfert is a single fertiliser depot located at Burgess, between York and Northam, which was founded in 2005, and was added to Nutrien's chain of fertiliser outlets "by agreement," the company said.

Nutrien Ag Solutions west region manager Andrew Duperouzel said expanding its fertiliser investment in WA was critical, especially at a time when supply and demand is front of mind for farmers.

"Our Bulk N tanks in Kwinana underpin our efforts to deliver WA farmers reliable access to fertiliser and this investment in Burgess will further strengthen the resilience of the local supply chain," Mr Duperouzel said.

The acquisition will add an extra 6000 million tonnes of bulk storage capacity for Nutrien, taking its total granular fertiliser storage capacity in the region to more than 200,000mt.

Mr Duperouzel said the investment would ensure growers across the west have access to the right products and inputs at the right locations.

"Nutrien Ag Solutions currently has fertiliser operations at five depots across the west in Geraldton, Kwinana, Albany, Esperance and Bunbury," he said.

"Currently many growers are transporting these inputs from our facility in Kwinana, so the addition of this depot in Burgess will improve accessibility and create cost efficiencies for growers."

Emfert owners Luke and Justin Emerson said this was the start of an exciting new chapter for the business.

"Our valued customers remain our priority and they will continue to receive the same level of service and support with Nutrien Ag Solutions," Luke Emerson said.

"This integration will see our depot join a global network of agri-related products and services - that's really exciting."

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.

