Quality yarding to suit all buyer needs

ON Friday, April 1, the Nutrien Livestock South West team will yard about 1500 head of quality store cattle at its monthly store sale at the Boyanup saleyards.

There will be a good mix of beef and dairy descriptions available to suit most buying requirements, including a good number of beef steers and heifers, plus a sizeable run of Friesian steers, as well as first-cross steers and heifers.

Nutrien Livestock South West sale co-ordinator Ralph Mosca said it would be another good yarding of store cattle which will suit a range of buyers.

"We will have a large run of beef cattle again ranging in age from four to 20 months plus a sizeable run of Friesian steers aged 4-30 months, plus a small offering of first-cross steers and heifers," Mr Mosca said.

The line-up of beef cattle will kick the sale off and the largest vendor in this run will be PMV & GV Butler & ES Velarde, Waterloo, when it trucks in its annual draft of 12-month-old Angus weaners.

The Butler's line will be made up of 80 steers and 40 heifers based on Little Meadows, Blackrock and Black Market Angus bloodlines.

The line, which was weaned in December on to irrigated pastures, is expected to weigh from 300-360 kilograms.

Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock said the line had been well backgrounded and would be very suitable for graziers or lotfeeders.

"They are a good line of Angus calves with excellent temperament," Mr Pollock said.

The second largest vendor in the beef pens will be the Rees family, DW & MJ Rees, Collie, with 100 owner-bred South Devon steers.

The 6-8mo steers have been yard weaned and have received two Ultravac 5in1 doses.

Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick/Harvey agent Errol Gardiner said the steers would weigh from 260-300kg and would be suitable to background or grow out.

Other bigger lines of owner-bred beef calves will be presented by TV & GP Salmeri, Boddington, which has nominated 64 Murray Greys (40 steers and 24 heifers), aged 12mo, while Illingup Farm, Wonnerup, will present 40 Angus cross calves (20 steers and 20 heifers), aged 10-12mo, based on Whispering Pines and Mordallup bloodlines.

At the older end of the age scale will be a line of 40 mixed- breed steers aged 18-20mo from Harris Beef Enterprises, Dardanup.

Another line from the Collie area will be 22 owner-bred Angus calves from TW & AL Hoddell.

The Hoddell's offering will be made up of 12 steers and 10 heifers which are 10mo and weaned.

After selling mated cows last month the Stowe family,

J Stowe, Burekup, will this month offer 24 owner-bred Angus steers.

Mr Gardiner said the 10mo steers were well-bred and have been weaned.

Also offering owner-bred calves in the line-up will be Bilara Pty Ltd, Benger.

It will offer 20 Angus heifers in the 10-11mo age bracket.

Cookernup-based KJ, EM & LK MacDonald, will be among the vendors in the early beef pens with an offering of 20 heifers aged 18 months.

The MacDonald's offering will consist of 10 Angus cross heifers and 10 South Devon heifers.

Mr Gardiner said the heifers on offer from the MacDonalds had been purchased in as young stock and grown out.

Other lines to come in from Mr Gardiner's area will come from O Sudintas, Harvey and

K & L Davis, Harvey.

The Sudintas family nominated 10 Droughtmaster steers and 11 Angus and Murray Grey heifers, which are all 8mo and weaned, while the Davis family will present nine owner-bred Angus and Murray Grey heifers aged 16mo which will weigh about 380kg.

Following the beef cattle will be a good run of Friesian steers aged 4-30mo and first-cross steers and heifers.

One of the largest vendors in the line-up of Friesian poddies will be Casad, Cowaramup.

Casad, which is a regular vendor of young dairy cattle from its South West dairies, has nominated 40 steers aged 4mo.

In the same age range (4mo) will be 18 Friesian steers from Kimlie Pty Ltd, Harvey.

Mr Gardiner said the enterprise runs only Holsteins in its Harvey dairy and regularly turns off good young poddies.

The next biggest vendor of Friesian poddies will be AC & CA Jenkins, Denmark, with an offering of 30 owner-bred Friesian steers aged 7-8mo.

Another regular vendor of Friesian poddies again set to feature in the sale will be Consero Pty Ltd, Wokalup, with an offering of 10 Friesian steers aged 4-5mo.

There will be a number of vendors to offer both owner-bred Friesian steer poddies and first-cross steer poddies.

Yarloop-based G & PA Angi will truck in 12 Friesian steers and 12 Angus-Friesian steers aged 6-8mo, while M Angi & Sons, Wokalup, will offer 10 Friesian steers and eight Angus-Friesian steers plus eight Angus-Friesian heifers which are all 5-6mo.

Mr Gardiner said both Angi families were regular vendors of poddies at store sales at Boyanup.

"Both lines of poddies are well-bred and are out of their respective dairy operations," Mr Gardiner said.

There will also be some large lines offered by vendors in the early Friesian steer pens.

Busselton producers NL & E Haddon will offer 40 owner-bred steers aged 16-18mo, while C & H Farm Trust will present 30 steers aged 18mo and Seabrook Grazing will offer 40 steers aged 12-14mo.

