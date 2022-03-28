Organisation reflects on 2021 at AGM

WAFarmers reflected on the year that was 2021 when hosting its annual general meeting at the Westin Perth Hotel on March 18.

WAFarmers chief executive officer Trevor Whittington welcomed attending farmers, stakeholders, industry representatives and corporate partners to the event.

The program featured a general section and eight motions, which were put to the floor and also voted on by members via an online voting system.

WAFarmers president John Hassell delivered the president's message and Bailiwick Legal director and agricultural lawyer Phil Brunner spoke about bushfire responsibilities, costs and court cases.

The group then enjoyed a sundowner at the hotel, a three-course meal and presentations from several of WAFarmers' corporate partners.



Bunnings business development manager Simone Caswell (left), Bunnings area business development manager Sharon Hofmann and Bailiwick Legal managing director Jessica Brunner.

WAFarmers livestock president Geoff Pearson (left), RSPCA chairwoman Lynne Bradshaw and WAFarmers president John Hassell.

Angela Whittington (left), with Deb Markey, who attended the annual general meeting on behalf of Lease Negotiations WA.

Jeanette De Landgrafft (left), Lake King and Wendy McDougall, Wagin.

Manjimup beef and avocado farmer Lachlan Barber (left), with Northam mixed farmer Vernon Dempster.

Josh Fuchsbichler (left), Bruce Rock and Jamie Spence, Borden.

Competent Solutions owner Jim Davidson (left) and Wagin mixed farmer Ian McDougall.

WAFarmers executive manager policy, advocacy and engagement, Jessica Wallace (left) and Lyn Slade, Glenridge Park, Mt Barker.

