100 years of Merino breeding featured at reduction sale

WITH 100 years of Merino breeding history and 70 of those on Mianelup stud bloodlines, there was no doubt there would be plenty of interest in AG & MF Borthwick, Yilliminning's sheep reduction sale on March 18/

Having been Elders wool clients for 100 years, it was only fitting that Elders Narrogin were agents for the sale, representing the strong relationship between the Borthwick family and the company.

"They have been on the farming property for 100 years just recently and also have been Elders wool clip clients for 100 years," said Elders Narrogin agent Paul Keppel.

"This was a genuine sheep dispersal of a quality Merino flock.

"The vendors Andrew and Maureen had to have a reduction sale due to downsizing, but are remaining onfarm.

The 450 green tag rising three year old Merino ewes, were shorn

"The start of the sale was excellent and reflected the breeding and commitment of the Borthwicks over many years."

There were 1850 Merino ewes, 550 Merino ewe lambs and 650 Merino wether lambs on offer, divided into six lots.

Although it started strong under the hammer, there were two lots sold at auction, while a further three sold immediately post auction by negotiation and only one lot remained on property after the sale.

All the ewes had been run with rams, however, due to the timing of the sale had not been pregnancy tested prior.

The first lot of 450, 2019 drop green tag rising three year old Merino ewes, were shorn mid February and depastured with Mianelup Merino rams and sold to a sale high of $248 a head.

The ewes were purchased by Alan Price, and father John, Pingelly.

The Prices are getting back into commercial sheep breeding after a hiatus of about seven years.

"They were well bred sheep and were good value for money," Mr Price said.

The Prices also purchased lot two, consisting of 400, 2018 drop orange tag rising four year old Merino ewes, also shorn mid February and depastured with Mianelup Merino rams, these sold to $200 a head.

Also sold for $200 a head was lot three, a pen of 450, 2017 drop white tag rising five year old Merino ewes, shorn mid February and depastured with Mianelup Merino rams, these ewes went to a buyer from Esperance.

The 650, 2021 drop yellow tag Merino ewe lambs, shorn in mid-February, sold for $185 a head to Lawbrook Holdings, Boyup Brook.

Rounding out the sale was the final pen of 550, 2021 drop yellow tag Merino wether lambs that sold under the hammer to D & D Warburton, Wandering, for $118 a head.

Mr Keppel said overall they were happy with the results of the sheep sale.

"Sheep prices have been back just slightly for the last few weeks," Mr Keppel said.

"Also the price of wheat has taken a kick, so there are few people looking to increase their cropping programs and you wonder whether this doesn't mean reducing sheep numbers a little to compensate for this."

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.

