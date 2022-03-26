New thunderstorm warning from BoM

If you live in Central West and parts of Gascoyne, Lower West and Central Wheat Belt districts you should take action and stay safe with severe thunderstorms to come.



Locations which may be affected include Geraldton, Kalbarri, Moora, Northam, Mullewa, Northampton, Wongan Hills, Yalgoo and Yanchep.



WHAT TO DO:



If outside find safe shelter away from trees, powerlines, storm water drains and streams.

Close your curtains and blinds, and stay inside away from windows.

Unplug electrical appliances and avoid using landline telephones if there is lightning.

If there is flooding, create your own sandbags by using pillow cases filled with sand and place them around doorways to protect your home.

If boating, swimming or surfing leave the water.

IF DRIVING:

Do not drive into water of unknown depth and current.

Slow down, turn your lights on and keep a safe distance from other drivers.

Be alert and watch for hazards on the road such as fallen powerlines and loose debris.

If it is raining heavily and you cannot see, pull over and park with your hazard lights on until the rain clears.

WEATHER DETAILS:

At 26/03/2022 10:15:00 the Bureau of Meteorology advised a trough will combine with a strong upper trough and low to produce extensive thunderstorm activity across parts of southwestern Western Australia today. Thunderstorm activity is expected to extend eastward later this afternoon and evening.Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours



ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:

Some roads may be closed

Take extra care on the roads and do not drive into water of unknown depth and current.

Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority.



WHAT EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE DOING:

DFES is monitoring the situation.

IF YOU NEED ASSISTANCE:



If it is safe to do so, please do what you can to help yourself before calling the SES for assistance.

If your home has been badly damaged by a storm, call the SES on 132 500.

In a life threatening situation call 000.

After a storm SES volunteers make temporary repairs to homes that have been badly damaged, such as roofs that have been ripped off or large fallen trees on homes or cars. Please contact your insurance company to organise permanent repairs.



KEEP UP TO DATE:

Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.

During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.

