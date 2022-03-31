State-of-the-art branch opens its doors

IT has been more than two years in the making with Elders finally opening the doors to its new state-of-the-art branch at the Muchea Industrial Park on Monday March 14.

The $2 million facility, strategically located at the junction of the Brand and Tonkin Highways, was built by owners the Lester Group in consultation with Elders on a lease back arrangement.

Intended as a one-stop shop for northern and surrounding customers and those visiting the nearby Muchea Livestock Centre, it offers an exciting product range of more than 3500 lines.

"Having stood in a bare paddock on this site six months before the Tonkin Highway was even built and there were no other buildings or businesses in sight, has been pretty amazing to see it completed," said branch manager Michael Sala Tenna.

"Starting from scratch enabled us to have real input into the design and function of the facility and I think customers will see the benefit of that.

"And it's given us, I believe, the best rural supplies store in Australia.

"It's easy to navigate, we offer knowledgeable, friendly and efficient service at a competitive price point and we can tailor the experience to an individual's needs.

"And best of all, given our location close to the highways, you barely have to deviate from your path of travel," Mr Sala Tenna said.

The custom built facility encompasses 500 square metres of show floor and office space, 1000m2 of warehouse space, 500m2 of undercover loading area and with almost one hectare of land there is plenty of room for future expansion.

Road access front and back will enable all vehicles including triple road trains to drive into the undercover dock, load up and drive straight through and back on to Tonkin Highway or other road networks.

Mr Sala Tenna said one of the most exciting aspects would be a soon-to-be-commissioned Elders branded truck providing a product delivery service.

The Elders Muchea branch on Mercury Rise in the newly developed Muchea Industrial Park, will be officially opened this week.

The Hino 14 tonne tautliner has a 12 pallet capacity and will travel within a 200 kilometre radius of the site.

And as part of the company's sustainability efforts, the building is fitted with 30 kilowatts of roof solar power panels, a first for an Elders office in Western Australia.

Elders State general manager Nick Fazekas said the opening of the new branch was an exciting way to mark the company's growth in WA.

"This industrial park site is ideally placed as a gateway to the northern agricultural corridor and builds on the success of our Midland and surrounding branches in servicing and supporting clients in the region," Mr Fazekas said.

"We are pleased to be able to grow Elders' footprint in Muchea and surrounding districts through the opening of this new state-of-the-art branch at Muchea.

While many customers have already availed themselves of the extensive product range and a chance to view the site first hand since March 14, the official opening takes place today, Thursday March 31.

