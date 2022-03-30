175mm of rain in a 24-hour period!

Where the rain has fallen in WA to the week ending March 30.

ONE hundred and seventy five millimetres of rain.



That's the amount of rain received at Murgoo in the Gascoyne in the past 24 hours to 9am this morning.



Breaking the site's daily rainfall total, the last rain of this magnitude was recorded almost 100 years ago, 160mm on 22 March 1927.



The latest fall takes Murgoo's total for the past seven days to 9am this morning to 213mm.



While the homestead now has to deal with some soggy carpets, it wasn't the only location to receive high rainfall in the last 24 hrs.



Moora recorded a whopping 106 mm.



"The main drivers at the moment are ex-Tropical Cyclone Charlotte off the coast, a weak surface trough and also an upper level trough that's helping to drive all this weather," said Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Jessica Lingard



"Ex-Tropical Cyclone Charlotte becomes less of a player tomorrow, but we have a new low that's sitting to the north of Western Australia at the moment that's going to move south over Thursday and Friday.



"That's going to brush the Western Pilbara - Western Gascoyne coast line, bringing our next burst of tropical moisture down."



Ms Lingard said that moisture would cause heavier rainfall for the end of the week over the western area along with potential thunderstorm activity for central parts of the Gascoyne and the South West Land Division like we've already seen.



"The rainfall in the north west will ease over the weekend," she said.



"In the new week we get a ridge developing to the south of the state and that looks like it will sort of help flush everything out a bit.



"So hopefully next week we will start to see a much calmer period from Tuesday or Wednesday."



Many areas across WA have already clocked up high rainfall figures, with totals for the past seven days to 9am this morning seeing figures such as 99mm in Berkshire Valley, 99mm at Eneabba and 81mm in Yandanooka in the Central West.



The Central Wheatbelt saw incredible highs with Goomalling hitting 107mm for the past seven days, Kalannie 93mm and Burakin 85mm.



The Wheatbelt and the Great Southern should see most of its rainfall over today.



"There will be a bit of a chill period tomorrow and possibly even Friday as well before we start to see more over the weekend as that new tropical low moves south," Ms Lingard said.



"That low will start to move some more moisture over the South West Land Division, bringing with it more activity."

