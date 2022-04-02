Riders rev up for motorbike festival

WESTERN Australia's biggest motorbike event is marking its 10th year this year - and is set to be its biggest yet.

The York Motorcycle Festival was launched in 2012 as a small activity and a charity ride.

The first event included a handful of trade displays, a small Show and Shine and a charity ride from Midland to York.

It has since grown to be a significant attraction, drawing visitors from across the country and featuring a full line-up of activities.

This year's York Motorcycle Festival kicks off from 4pm on Saturday, April 9, before launching into the main event on Sunday, April 10, from 10am-4pm.

Festival director Peter Woods said the event had been so successful over the years because of the support it received from industry, sponsors and local businesses, as well as from visitors who attended each year.

"The Motorcycle Festival is one of the biggest events held each year in York and the whole town comes alive when the bikes are lining the streets and people are having a great time," Mr Woods said.



"Local businesses are extremely supportive and plan special activities all weekend for visitors, whether it's a special menu or extra entertainment, or just longer opening hours.

"We have a lot of support from the industry with Shannons Insurance and Harley-Davidson sponsoring the event and new sponsor Eni Oils and Lubricants.

"We also have all the major brands on display at the festival, including Harley-Davidson, Indian, Yamaha, Suzuki, Kawasaki, Husqvarna and Honda."

Mr Woods said this year more activities were being planned for visitors to enjoy.

"We encourage everyone to make a weekend of it and stay in York on the Saturday night,'' Mr Woods said.

"We have camping facilities available in town and plenty to see and do for the whole family."

On Saturday, visitors can take a sneak peek at the bikes arriving for the Show and Shine, which is one of the most popular festival activities and is staged inside the historic York Town Hall.

There will be a Food Truck night from 4pm-8pm in Peace Park, thanks to the Vintage Collective Markets.

Take the family and indulge in your favourite cuisines from a range of food trucks - plus enjoy light entertainment during the afternoon.

Enjoy the music and activity of the free Harley-Davidson concert at the Imperial Hotel from 6pm, or have a meal and dance the night away at any of the other local pubs.

The York Motorcycle Festival is a free family festival that was set up as a charity event.

In 2022, the festival is again supporting Beyond Blue.

To raise money, a charity ride for beyondblue will be held on Sunday from Midland to York, starting at 9am.

The charity ride is supported and led by HOG Swan River Chapter.

When you get to York, check out the awesome Show and Shine display in the town hall.

Die-hard enthusiasts attend the Show and Shine year-after-year to show off their bikes and the display in the stunning old Town Hall is truly a sight to see.

Visitors can choose their favourite and vote for it in the People's Choice prize.

The Show and Shine is sponsored by Clean Ride and Motorcycle Panel and Paint.

The Vintage Collective Markets will be set up in Peace Park on Sunday for those who need that little extra shopping fix.

The Vintage Collective Markets will feature a range of displays that focus on vintage, up-cycled, remade, reclaimed, recycled and vintage-style wares or services.

Attractions as part of the markets will include kids' activities and rides, food trucks and live music.

While you're in Peace Park, get the kids on a quad bike or mini motorbike.

Thanks to Motorcycle WA, children can test their riding skills on the specially designed track.

The main attraction is always the trade display along Avon Terrace.

Check out new bikes from major brands such as Harley-Davidson, Indian and Victory, Yamaha, Kawasaki and more.

The full list of exhibitors is available at yorkmotorcyclefestival.com.au

Stop at the Harley-Davidson stage area for entertainment throughout the day, including live music, new product reviews and more.

To encourage motorcycle rider safety, the festival coincides with Safety Awareness Week and the Road Safety Commission along with the Motorcycle Riders' Association of WA, will be at the event to share information on safe motorcycle riding.

From South Street, head to the new Eni Stunt Track for freestyle motocross demos and stunt riders from Hardwired Entertainment, as well as Super Moto demonstrations.

Experience the excitement of motorcycle racing close up with Super Moto WA.

The team will do race demonstrations on Sunday along Lowe Street.

One of the best freestyle motocross teams in WA will also be taking part.

Stand back and watch these crazy stunt riders as they fly through the air in death-defying action.

Then get ready for the smoke as the stunt riders get their bikes revving for wheelies and burnouts as part of WA's best stunt show.

More information: Go to yorkmotorcyclefestival.com.au or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

