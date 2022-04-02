Affordable airfares have landed for regional WA

Regional residents who are departing an airport within 1000 kilometres driving distance from Perth will now pay no more than $199 for a one-way flight both ways when booked as a return flight.



This is part of a new deal announced by the WA Government this week.

This includes from Albany, Carnarvon, Esperance, Geraldton, Monkey Mia (Denham), Wiluna, Kalgoorlie, Laverton, Leonora, Meekatharra and Mount Magnet.



Regional residents departing from an airport more than 1000km driving distance from Perth will now pay no more than $299 for a one-way flight both ways when booked as a return flight.



This includes Broome, Karratha, Newman, Port Hedland, Exmouth (Learmonth), Kununurra and Paraburdoo.



The government has committed $19.8 million to deliver the deal.



It said airfares had been a long-term concern for regional communities in WA, with many residents needing to travel to Perth for medical or personal appointments or to visit family and friends - previously flights had reached up to $1000.



A Parliamentary Inquiry into regional airfares triggered a major transformation of regional aviation with several initiatives undertaken in recent years, including Qantas, Virgin and Skippers Aviation introducing resident fares on their respective routes for the first time in WA.



This also followed the introduction of Rex Airlines' Community Fares scheme on its routes in WA.



The new scheme is a partnership between the State Government and five airlines:



Airnorth, Qantas, Rex Airlines, Skippers Aviation and Virgin, and builds on each of the airlines' resident fare programs by reducing their resident fare prices to the zone cap fare of $199 or $299.



To participate, each airline needed to apply to the State government and have a regional airfare program in place.



Regional residents can still access sale or lower fares below the cap prices, however this scheme provides certainty and affordability to fly to Perth at capped fares if needed.



To access the zone cap fares, residents will need to book a return fare with travel commencing in the regions.



Tickets will go on sale through respective airlines from today for flights commencing from July 1, 2022.



"This will make a huge difference for those residents needing to travel to and from Perth - whether that be for medical or personal appointments or to visit family and friends," said WA Premier Mark McGowan.



"Our plan will ease the burden of regional travel costs by making sure that regional Western Australians are able to get to and from Perth when they need to travel at a fair price.



"It's the right thing to do - and it will help to keep regional WA communities strong."



Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said they understood how important accessible and affordable flights were for regional communities to attend medical and personal appointments in Perth, and visit family and friends, particularly at short notice.



"When we were elected in 2017, we immediately started working on the Parliamentary Inquiry into Regional Airfares, engaging with regional communities and airlines on how we could help provide affordable and accessible regional airfares," Ms Saffioti said.



"Since that time many airlines have implemented regional airfare programs and we have also worked with airlines on adding additional routes, such as the direct flights between Derby and Broome."



