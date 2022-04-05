Govt follows up on regional jobs summits

PRACTICAL actions to address the workforce needs of regional industries is being progressed by the State government on the back of 10 regional Skills Summits.

The summits were being held in Albany, Bunbury, Broome, Geraldton, Kalgoorlie, Karratha, Kununurra, Northam, Mandurah and Port Hedland between last August and December.

Regional Action Plans have been developed following each of the meetings.

These plans have been informed by the feedback provided by regional industry leaders and will be implemented by Regional Co-ordinating Committees (RCCs) to deliver practical actions that respond to a region's unique workforce needs.

RCCs are currently comprised of the relevant regional TAFE college, Regional Development Commission and Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and supported by the Department of Training and Workforce Development.

They will be expanded to include other key stakeholders to support the delivery of priority actions.

Workforce-boosting initiatives from the WA Skills Summit have also been implemented.

These include the expansion of low-fee training for priority industries, practical support to encourage people from underrepresented groups into training and jobs, programs to address specific barriers to training and employment for Aboriginal youth, piloting a program to encourage Aboriginal people and women into the in-demand resources sector, expanding skilled migration, and targeted advertising campaigns to attract new workers to live and work in WA.

"Through the Regional Skills Summits, we heard ideas directly from industries across Western Australia to increase the capability of local workforces and fill local jobs," said Education and Training Minister Sue Ellery.

"These Regional Action Plans respond to the workforce issues raised by industry leaders and will progress ideas from the summits.

"Through practical actions, we can help all Western Australians to overcome barriers in education, training and employment, getting more people into jobs in regional areas and ensuring the unique workforce needs each region are met."

