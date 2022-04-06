Dairy Fair set to return

HOLSTEIN Australia WA's Autumn Dairy Fair is making a return this month after being cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions the past two years.

But Autumn Dairy Fair, which is normally held in conjunction with the Harvey Agricultural Show, will be held as a standalone event at Brunswick Showgrounds on Saturday, April 30, because there is no show in Harvey again this year.

Benger farmer, Holstein Australia WA chairman and one of the dairy fair organisers, Lachlan Fry, said the event for local stud and amateur Holstein breeders to show off their registered cattle and for junior and senior paraders to demonstrate their skills, began more than 60 years ago and was being welcomed back by supporters.

"We're hoping for a good day and a good turnout and we have a very good judge this year," Mr Fry said.

He said the guest judge would be Nicola Templeton from View Fort Holsteins and Jerseys in Tarwin, Victoria.

The Templeton family showed View Fort Dictator Dottie EX 90, senior and grand champion at the National Holstein Show and supreme champion all breeds at International Dairy Week in January.

Autumn Dairy Fair is open to all registered Holstein cattle and three levels of junior parading will begin from 9am.

Entry is free for junior handlers.

For an entry form or more information: Contact Lachlan Fry on 0447 500 509.

