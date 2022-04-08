Big order for Wide Open Agriculture

IN another positive move for the company, WA-based Wide Open Agriculture (WOA) has placed and received initial orders for Dirty Clean Food's original oat milk.

The company now expects the total number of Woolworths locations in the initial rollout to be more than 650 stores, ahead of its prior estimate of more than 500 stores.

Dirty Clean Food is the leading regenerative food brand in Australia and its oat milk reflects this position, as the world's first oat milk that is carbon neutral and produced from regeneratively grown oats.

Dirty Clean Food chief executive officer Jay Albany said they were thrilled to begin what they hope would be a long and mutually beneficial partnership with Woolworths.

"The increased store range demonstrates Woolworths' support for companies who are promoting innovation and positive environmental practices in Australia," Mr Albany said.

Dirty Clean Food oat milk is already on shelves in many Woolworths locations, with attractive placement in the chilled section, reflecting its status as a premium product.

WOA managing director Ben Cole said Woolworths Group's Sustainability Plan 2025 reflects a commitment to encouraging regenerative farming practices and to achieving net carbon positive emissions by 2050.

"We are grateful for their support of our initiative to produce the world's lowest carbon oat milk made from regeneratively farmed oats, grown and rolled in Western Australia," Dr Cole said.

WOA expects to provide further updates on its business, including the status of its plant-based protein and milks manufacturing initiatives, when it reports its quarter three 2022 financial year results.

