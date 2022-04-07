Watch this stunning video of Greenough River coming back to life

MESMERISING, a fitting description of the stunning footage above by Chris Lewis, capturing Greenough River coming back to life.

A once yearly event, the river near Geraldton finally snaked its way to the ocean overnight after the last two weeks of rain received inland.

Not an easy thing to capture, Mr Lewis spent the whole weekend trying to locate the head of the river, ducking and weaving between properties where the river wasn't accessible.

The hours well spent, as you see the final product.

"What I have discovered is when the river is skinny it goes really quick, but when it widens it goes really slow," Mr Lewis said.

"You think 'oh it's one kilometre up the road so it's going to be here in half an hour', but nah, it's actually going to be two hours because the river is so wide.

"It's really fascinating to try and get a glimpse on how fast it's going."

The Greenough River starts flowing again.

Running from Eradu, Mr Lewis said he knew it was coming but timing it was difficult.

With so much rain, there were already puddles in the riverbed in some locations.

"It actually had a gentle flow upstream already, so it took me a little bit by surprise to find out that there were actually two flows," he said.

"There was a flow that was already trickling and then there was a big one coming behind it which made it hard to work out what was going on."

Always fascinated by rivers and water bodies, Mr Lewis has wanted to be a filmmaker since he was seven years old.

READ ALSO:

Making a career for himself as best he can, often working for National Geographic and HBO Max, he loves to film nature.

"It's the story telling without using words, letting nature tell the story and being there to capture it," he said.

"I love the transformation, the rain and the water changes the landscape instantly with the animals and the colours and everything and I find that fascinating."

Mr Lewis caught his first river in 2018, which again was the Greenough River.

"I find it absolutely fascinating how a bone dry river bed that's been bone dry for over a year just suddenly comes to life," he said.

"It's pretty special because it doesn't happen everyday, it's once a year if you're lucky."

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.

