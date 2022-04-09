Heavy rain fails to dampen good spirits

THE Great Northern Rural Services (GNRS) Northampton Cup day was held at the Geraldton Turf club last month.



GNRS staff were joined by suppliers and customers from Geraldton and Northampton in the marquee to watch an exciting day of races.



The first four races were run and the final three were cancelled due to a heavy downpour.



Photos by Around the Traps - Rural Life in Photos.



Kane Grima (left), Emily Trainor, Great Northern Rural Services, Steve Hunt and Luke McColl.

Merilyn Dare and Ian Grant.

Great Northern Rural Services staff member Paul Norgate (left), Sipcam representative Steve Lacy and Larry Cripps, GNRS.

Sian Rob (left), GNRS, enjoyed chatting with BASF representative David Peake and GNRS colleague Emily Trainor.

Tony Rosser, GNRS, and Judy Rosser, Geraldton, had a great day out at the races.

Anna Cripps (left) with Heather Carson, Michelle Marshall, Sandra Hasleby and Raylene Burns.

