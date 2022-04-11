Severe weather and flash flooding alert

Take action with severe weather coming in parts of the Great Southern, Goldfields-Midlands

A severe weather alert has been issued by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES).

If you live in the South East Coastal and parts of Goldfields, South Coastal and Great Southern districts you should take action and stay safe with severe weather to come.

Locations which may be affected include Esperance, Norseman, Jerramungup, Lake King, Ravensthorpe and Salmon Gums.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) advised that an upper low over the south west of WA was drawing in moisture from northern Australia.



As the upper low slowly moves east, a cloud band will develop with embedded thunderstorms resulting in heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts.

The system will weaken and move offshore on Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall associated with thunderstorms which may lead to flash flooding is forecast for the South East Coastal district and parts of the South Coastal, Great Southern and Goldfields Districts from this afternoon, continuing into this evening and overnight.

Six-hourly rainfall totals between 40 and 50 milliemtres are likely, with isolated totals of 70mm possible about the coastal areas.



Damaging wind gusts with thunderstorms with peak gusts in excess of 90 km/h are possible over the South East Coastal district and parts of the South Coastal, Great Southern and Goldfields districts from this afternoon.

A flood watch is current for southern WA.

WHAT TO DO:

If outside, find safe shelter away from trees, powerlines, storm water drains and streams.

Close your curtains and blinds, and stay inside away from windows.

Unplug electrical appliances and avoid using landline telephones if there is lightning.

If there is flooding, create your own sandbags by using pillow cases filled with sand and place them around doorways to protect your home.

If boating, swimming or surfing leave the water.

IF DRIVING:

Do not drive into water of unknown depth and current.

Slow down, turn your lights on and keep a safe distance from other drivers.

Be alert and watch for hazards on the road such as fallen power lines and loose debris.

If it is raining heavily and you cannot see, pull over and park with your hazard lights on until the rain clears.

Take care in areas that have been flooded and be careful driving on gravel roads as surfaces will be slippery and muddy, and vehicles could become bogged.

ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:

Some roads may be closed

Take extra care on the roads and do not drive into water of unknown depth and current.

Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority.

WHAT EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE DOING:

DFES is monitoring the situation.

IF YOU NEED ASSISTANCE:

If it is safe to do so, please do what you can to help yourself before calling the SES for assistance.

If your home has been badly damaged by a storm, call the SES on 132 500.

In a life threatening situation call 000.

After a storm SES volunteers make temporary repairs to homes that have been badly damaged, such as roofs that have been ripped off or large fallen trees on homes or cars. Please contact your insurance company to organise permanent repairs.

KEEP UP TO DATE:

Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.

During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit



Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.

