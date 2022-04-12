Guidance provided for controversial herbicide

A SERIES of training modules have been delivered to agronomists and advisers by FMC to provide an accurate understanding of key considerations for using the herbicide Overwatch.

The herbicide, which was available as a new mode of action to growers for the first time last year, caused a fair bit of controversy and concern after it led to unanticipated levels of bleaching in crops, particularly barley.

Since last December FMC has delivered 34 face-to-face and online sessions to more than 600 retail agronomists and consultants around Australia.

The sessions focus on industry best practices for using pre-emergent herbicides, such as Overwatch, as well as steps to minimise spray drift and maximise crop selectivity, reinforcing the information detailed on the product label.

FMC Australia/New Zealand head of development Geoff Robertson said the company had also been delivering stewardship information directly to growers to aid the flow of communication through their retail agent network.

"Ahead of the 2021 season, due to COVID restrictions, FMC had limited ability to engage our agents and agronomists in face-to-face training," Mr Robertson said.

"We've aimed to engage face-to-face as much as feasible in a COVID safe environment now that most travel restrictions have been lifted."

Where in-person training has not been a suitable option, FMC has conducted online sessions, including an upcoming webinar which will leverage the Grain Producers Australia (GPA) training platform.

The webinar, which is set to be hosted by GPA tomorrow, Friday, April 8, will be provided by FMC representatives who will also answer questions from participants.

GPA executive officer Colin Bettles said the organisation was hosting the webinar to ensure growers have access to timely, accurate information on how to apply the product correctly, in accordance with the registered label.

Mr Robertson said the GPA webinar would allow FMC to engage and discuss Overwatch directly with growers.

"Virtual platforms for training like what GPA offers further enhance the reach of the message to growers alongside their agronomist experience and advice," Mr Robertson said.

