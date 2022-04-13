Isolated hail storm in the Wheatbelt

IT's as if snow has fallen as you walked along Whitfield Way in Merredin early Monday evening.



At 4.45pm the Department of Fire and Emergency Services put out a hail warning alongside their severe weather warning, and shortly after the street in Merredin received a pelting.



Focusing its fury just north east of the town, the hail fell oddly only in a small isolated area.



The town's rainfall gauge recorded 23 millimetres, however Whitfield Way resident Jolene Lane recorded 35mm of rain, along with the hail.



All occurring in about 15 minutes, you would almost think you were somewhere else entirely.



Paul and Leah Boehme also live on Whitfield Way and Ms Boehm said some of the hail didn't melt for four to five hours.



The temperature dropped quickly causing the hail to hold onto its icy form.



Ms Lane said she still had hail in her garden beds when she went to bed last night.



"My poor neighbours' house flooded because the hail blocked up her gutters and froze so none of the rain could get down her gutters," Ms Lane said.



"I had to get on my roof and shovel the hail off, because we were worried that if we got another big shower, we would end up in the same situation.



"It honestly looked like it had snowed."



Both Ms Lane and Ms Boehme said they had never seen anything like it before.



The best thing to do now might be to put up a tree and have an early 'Christmas in July'.

