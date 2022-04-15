Serious message at cutting horse event

RAISING awareness for Men's Regional Health, 6Bs and Dolly's Dream were the key focus for Western Australian Cutting Horse Association (WACHA) two day show last month at Gingin.

The causes were close to the club's heart.

Many members have at times struggled with the lows in their life or know someone who has tragically taken their life.

It was an action-packed weekend where it only rained for about five minutes before the skies cleared for the remainder of the weekend, with lightning providing an excellent backdrop in the distance.

One member shared on the club page, "the downpour is an analogy to mental health, when it's not all sunshine, it's about having your mates close by to help you through those difficult times".

WACHA believes that every person and voice matters and the organisation aims to support and uplift each other.

This year the event attracted sponsorship and support from the Eastern States, including National Cutting Horse Association president Troy Randell, ANSA Horse Cattle; Phil and Dawn Webb and Redwood Stockhorse.

ABOVE AND BELOW: The Western Australian Cutting Horse Association two day show was held at the end of March, raising awareness for mental health.

Leon Dilley from Designer Gates donated an outback saw design for Men's Regional Health and Broome Staircase Designs donated a pearl set for Dolly's Dream, with all proceeds going to these wonderful causes.

Many local businesses came forward to support and sponsor the WACHA Blue Mental Health Awareness Show, including Cullalla Feedlot and Mitchells Transport.

There were some big scores on the weekend with plenty of 'yeehaw's' and cheering for their little beginner riders up to the open events.

The highest score went to local Bianca Donald on Bindoon Bonnie Pepto.

With a score of 74, she committed to every turn on the cow as the mare dug deep and the excitement was felt all round.

With a blue parade that did not disappoint, it had everything from mermaids to avatars all raising awareness for mental health.

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.

