New digital era for Farm Weekly nears

FARM Weekly is launching a new and improved website.

On Wednesday, April 27, we will reveal our new-look website, which will offer easier navigation, a faster load speed for a better reading experience and an improved view via mobile.

To coincide with the launch, we will also be introducing a digital subscription.

The subscription will unlock unlimited access to all articles on any device, allowing readers to consume all our rural property news, unrivalled national studstock and livestock markets coverage and the sort of news rural audiences rely on to run their businesses.

It also includes a searchable directory of upcoming livestock, property and clearing sales and a digital version of our weekly paper, allowing iPad and tablet users to flip through every page of each week's paper and view articles as they appear in Farm Weekly's print edition.

For no extra cost and with one single log in, your digital subscription also provides unlimited access to all our other agricultural websites and digital papers including Queensland Country Life, North Queensland Register, Stock & Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal and The Land.

Farm Weekly editor Darren O'Dea said the introduction of digital subscription packages was an important step in the evolution of a masthead that had been serving farmers in WA since 1922.

"Just as we see farmers constantly adapting to new challenges, regional and rural media must also evolve to meet the changes in the way people consume news," Mr O'Dea said.

"While we are investing in our digital news service and asking our online readers to support us as subscribers, our commitment to our highly valued print products will continue.

"The readers of Farm Weekly have always been prepared to pay for their news via the cover price on our papers and I'm confident our online audiences will see the benefits of taking out a digital subscription."

Mr O'Dea said he expects having access to all of ACM's agricultural papers across the country would be hugely valued by many readers.

"We know farmers are interested in what's happening over the fence and that also applies to what farmers and producers are doing in other areas of the country," he said.

"This subscription will unlock Australia's largest offering of rural news and information - generated by more than 60 agricultural journalists and analysts across the nation."

As a special introductory offer, subscribers will get the first month free, meaning they can trial the subscription before being charged.

The digital packages start from as little as $3.75 per week.

Readers will be able to take up the subscription offer via farmweekly.com.au from April 27.