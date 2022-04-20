Young farmers proudly fly the WA flag

WESTERN Australia's Australian Young Farmer Challenge team did their State proud at this year's Sydney Royal Easter Show, finishing second in the competition after being narrowly defeated by Queensland.

The WA team members battling it out for the title of champion in the Australian Young Farmer Challenge on Easter Saturday were livestock project officer Kelly Gorter, 27 from Kojonup, Carlton Hull, 28 who grew up in Tambellup and works in mining, Natasha Hull, 26 from Mt Barker who works as a stockperson and Cameron Broun, 25, from Beverley who is a fifth-generation sheep and cereal grains farmer.

The Queensland team proved to be too good, with the South Australian team being third.

The competition, jointly funded by Agricultural Shows Australia (ASA) and the Federal government's National Landcare Program was held in the Schmidt Arena.

The Young Farmer Challenge teams first compete at a local level, with the winning teams given the opportunity to compete at a regional level.

From there, the winners progress to the State finals held annually during each State's royal show.

All State winners are then invited to attend the national finals to compete for prize money and the title bragging rights.

ASA chairman Rob Wilson said the competitions were a great experience for young farmers, as it provided them with the opportunity to showcase their knowledge, think critically and expand their network with like minded people.

"Ultimately, the Australian Young Farmer Challenge is a great way for young rural Australians from across the country to network and engage with each other," Mr Wilson said.

"It's also an entertaining way for city residents to get an insight into life on the land."

