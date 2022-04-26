Weather fronts to finish the month off

AFTER a wet and wild start to April a series of back to back cold fronts will finish off the month.

The first trough moved through on Monday night, with another following today and a final one arriving Thursday morning bringing with them some steady rain across the state.

On Thursday showers should only fall over the Southwest Land Division, southwest Gascoyne coast, southwest Goldfields and Eucla coast.

"After Thursday it looks like a ridge will settle in and things will calm back down again and be clear over the southern districts," said Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Catherine Schelfhout.

"Getting a run of cold fronts during the week is a little unusual, but certainly not unusual for winter, we do usually start to see cold fronts at this time of the year."

The bureau is expecting a pretty calm front with no widespread severe weather as a result.

When it comes to temperatures Ms Schelhoult said we are currently a fraction warmer than average, but nothing exceptional.

In Perth the hottest Anzac Day on record was 33.7 degrees Celsius, and on Monday it hit 29oC.

The average April temperature in Perth is 26oC and then dips to a cooler 22.3oC for May.

The highest average temperature in Dalwallinu for April was last year and was a toasty 39.2o.

Other towns across WA have also had high average temperatures for April including Corrigin with 37.1C in 2013, Geraldton with 39.3C in 1936, Mount Magnet with 39.2C in 2019, Wagin with 37.1C in 1972 and back in 1978 Esperance hit a scorching 40.1C as their monthly average.