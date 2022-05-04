The Kitchen family, Bandeeka Simmental stud, Elgin, sold the season's $82,000 top-priced bull at the WALSA & Farm Weekly Supreme Bull Sale at Brunswick in March to set a WA State record price for a bull sold at auction. With the record priced bull Bandeeka Rusty R35 (P) which was purchased by TG Marshall, Denmark/Cranbrook, were Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Michael Altus (left), Elders, Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling, Nutrien Livestock, Capel agent Chris Waddingham, Bandeeka Simmental stud principals Loreen and Tony Kitchen, Elgin, Geoff Pope and Tom Marshall, TG Marshall and Nutrien Livestock, Kojonup agent Troy Hornby.