WESTERN Dairy's annual Dairy Innovation Day, is just one week away.
The event, which is the biggest dairy event on the WA calendar is slated for Thursday, May 12 at Dardanup Hall from 9am to 3.30pm.
The morning is dedicated to exploring the latest the dairy industry has to offer.
Western Dairy is pleased to outline to producers the latest from Harvest Road Group's venture into the carbon accounting of its supply chain, from producer through to processor.
Renowned The University of Western Australia soil health researcher professor Lyn Abbott, Planfarm consultant Paul Omodei and Harvest Road's Scott Strachan will take the stage with DPIRD's Mandy Curnow who will get down to the nitty gritty of how a carbon neutral system can work in a high rainfall, high-input dairy system.
Sessions in the Dardanup Hall will cover existing and proven tools farmers can use to benefit their business.
This will be explored when Kirk Reynolds interviews Dairy Farm Monitoring Project benchmarking participants Warwick Tyrrell, Michael Partridge and Michael Twomey to find out how they identified key areas where they have made changes to save them time, money and/or effort.
In the afternoon session, Kevin and Phil Depiazzi and Michael Twomey will open up their farms to the dairy industry.
Delegates will board buses for the afternoon farm tours, covering off on irrigation, soil health, effluent use, alternatives pasture mixes as well as a very special machinery demonstration with Soilkee Director and farmer Niels Olsen.
This year the Dairy Industry Gala Dinner will be held at the Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, with Brownes Pre-Dinner Drinks in the Sky Bar overlooking the water before the dinner, sponsored by Pioneer.
Dairy Australia director professor Paul Woods will be keynote speaker for the night.
The dress code is semi-formal/black-tie optional.
