WA breeders part of the action at All States Multi-Vendor Murray Grey Sale

By Jodie Rintoul and Kate Louden
May 6 2022 - 5:00am
Monterey Annabelle M213 and her heifer calf offered by Gary and Julie Buller, Monterey Murray Grey stud, Karridale, sold for the $10,500 equal top price to Bennooka Park, Bega, New South Wales, at the All States Multi-Vendor Murray Grey Sale on AuctionsPlus last month.

THE All States Multi-Vendor Murray Grey Sale last month on AuctionsPlus saw WA breeders in the thick of the action as prices hit a high of $10,500 for a bull and a cow/calf unit.

