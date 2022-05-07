Regenerative plan to increase sustainability

DRYLAND salinity is a major cause of land degradation in Western Australia, with widespread implications on rural infrastructure, water resources, biodiversity and productive land.
In a new project supported by the Western Australian government's State NRM Program, the Liebe Group will investigate the resurgence of dryland salinity in the eastern end of the Moore River Catchment and explore the opportunities for a new generation of landholders to employ regenerative agricultural techniques for increased sustainability of the region.
A catchment-level review of the current hydrological landscape will be undertaken this year by Contour Consulting and supported by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development hydrology researchers.
The review will focus on understanding the dryland salinity extent, risks, management practices, implications and current knowledge levels of landholders.
It will involve a desktop study, alongside site visits to four landholders to understand and view their saline affected areas and areas soon to be at risk.
Basic baseline data will be collected at these four sites to support the catchment review.
Insights will also be collected on the landholders' current attitudes and knowledge of salinity management.
A particular focus will be on understanding the generational knowledge gap of younger landholders who have had less exposure to extension materials delivered 15-20 years ago.
A catchment review report and a management plan will be the key outputs delivered in 2023, alongside a salinity masterclass.
More information about this project will be extended throughout the year, including a bus tour to visit key areas affected by salinity in our region.
