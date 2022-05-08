Farm Weekly
Loan tractor overcomes seeding supply chain squeeze for Shayne Smith, Dongolocking

By Mal Gill
May 8 2022 - 12:00am
Shayne Smith, Dongolocking, has started his canola seeding program using a Versatile 620 Delta Track tractor loaned to him by the dealer in place of the New Holland T9.670 he ordered during seeding last year, which he expects to be delivered this week.

DELIVERY delays and long-lead order times for farm machinery are all too real for Shayne Smith, Dongolocking, north of Dumbleyung, who expects to take delivery of his new New Holland T9.670 tractor this week.

