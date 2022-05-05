Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Geoff Pearson, WAFarmers, blasts Australian Labor Party pledge to ban live exports

By Brooke Littlewood
Updated May 6 2022 - 12:17am, first published May 5 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WAFarmers has blasted Labor's last-minute announcement to ban the live export trade, saying it will have huge ramifications for the WA sheep industry.

PHASING out live sheep exports would take the competition out of the market and affect the bottomline of the industry.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.