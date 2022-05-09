Farm Weekly

Chemical toxicity table to preserve beneficial insects on the farm

The new tool will help preserve beneficial insects in the Australian grains industry such as parasitoid wasps which help control grain aphids. Photo by CESAR.

A CRITICAL new tool will help Australian graingrowers understand what pesticides to select to preserve beneficial insects that play a critical role in pest management in the paddock.

