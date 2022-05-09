BY suggesting different treatments, with similar efficacies, to control weeds, diseases and insects in major broadacre crops, iPestbook has the potential to save growers thousands of dollars.
The new app from Farmanco was developed from the company's Pesticide Handbook (also known as the Pestbook) - an annual publication from the agronomy team.
While it has been available to download from the Apple store for a couple of months, the app was officially launched at an event at the Mundaring Hotel last month.
Farmanco Pestbook product manager Georgia King said the Pestbook was widely regarded as the best independent guide to weed, insect and disease control in Australia.
"Until recently it was an annual, printed, publication that you would often find on the dashboards of agronomists and farmers' utes," Ms King said.
"About five years ago, we moved all of our data from the 300 plus page Pestbook into an online database and have been producing the printed Pestbook from the database since then.
"The new iPestbook app is based on this database, which is updated with feedback from our own agronomists as well as external agronomists throughout the year - so it's always up-to-date."
Farm Weekly journalist SHANNON BEATTIE attended the launch and took these photos.
