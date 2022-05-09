Farm Weekly

Farmanco's Pestbook turned into an app to manage weeds, diseases and pests.

Shannon Beattie
By Shannon Beattie
May 9 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmanco's original Pestbook, held by chief executive officer Keith Symondson, has been turned into an app as shown by product manager Georgia King.

BY suggesting different treatments, with similar efficacies, to control weeds, diseases and insects in major broadacre crops, iPestbook has the potential to save growers thousands of dollars.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon Beattie

Shannon Beattie

Journalist

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.