Farm Weekly
Home/Agribusiness

Agrimin Ltd, says Lake Mackay project at Lake Mackay gets closer to starting

By Mal Gill
May 11 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A drawing of the wet harvester dredge Agrimin Ltd plans to use to pump a concentrated potassium and sulphur slurry onshore from solar evaporation ponds proposed on Lake Mackay, a salt lake on the Western Australian-Northern Territory border, to be processed into Sulphate of Potash fertiliser. An environmental impact assessment for the project is on public exhibition for comment until the end of the month.

PROSPECTIVE Western Australian Sulphate of Potash (SoP) fertiliser producer, Agrimin Ltd, is a step closer to having its remote Lake Mackay project "shovel ready" by the end of the year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.