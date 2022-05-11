Farm Weekly
Bureau of Meteorology predicts good rainfall for WA's southern and western areas

May 11 2022 - 1:00am
Fingers are crossed that we receive significant rainfall in the agricultural areas in the next few days.

A cold front and cloud band are expected to bring significant rainfall to western and southern parts of Western Australia from late today through to Friday.

