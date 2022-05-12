Farm Weekly

Kimberley Meat Company provides options for Kimberley cattle

By Brooke Littlewood
Updated May 12 2022 - 11:19pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Kimberley Meat Company abattoir reopened its doors this month, after it was forced to close last year.

WESTERN Australian northern pastoralists no longer have to truck cattle thousands of kilometres across outback roads for processing.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.