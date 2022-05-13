Farm Weekly

Julie Freeman, Mullewa, excited about 2023 Growing Leaders Scholarship

By Leah Tindale
May 13 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julie Freeman, Mullewa, has been pre-allocated the first spot for the 2023 Growing Leaders Scholarship.

IF you are looking for a chance to move into leadership, a great step could be to apply for the 2023 Growing Leaders Scholarship.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.