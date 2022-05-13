Farm Weekly

Bull tops $26,000 at Lawsons Angus yearling bull sale, Manypeaks

By Kane Chatfield
May 13 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictured following the Lawsons Angus Manypeaks Yearling Bull Sale last week were $26,000 top-priced bull buyer Doug Cumming (left), Jarrahlea Pty Ltd, Mayanup, Lawsons Angus Manypeaks representative Bevan Ravenhill and his sons Tyler and Coby, buyer Douglas Cumming, Jarrahlea Pty Ltd, Kerry Thexton, Independent Rural Agents, Pemberton, Elders Albany agent Wayne Mitchell, Lawsons Angus stud principal Harry Lawson and IRA Pemberton agent Colin Thexton.

THE State's buoyant bull selling season has continued into the winter sale fixtures and the annual Lawsons Angus yearling bull sale at Manypeaks on May 6 was no exception where steadfast demand from local and interstate buyers ensured an excellent result.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.