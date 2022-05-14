Farm Weekly

Perth property prices strong says CoreLogic Home Value Index

By Leah Tindale
May 14 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strong growth continues in Perth

PERTH continues to buck the trends seen on the east coast, with the latest CoreLogic Home Value Index showing dwellings at a new record high.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.