Specialised Centre for Agricultural Mechanisation starts at Muresk Institute

By Mal Gill
May 14 2022 - 11:00pm
Farm Machinery & Industry Association executive officer John Henchy (left, with shovel), Education and Training Minister Sue Ellery and Agricultural Region MLC Darren West at the formal start of construction last week of the Specialised Centre for Agricultural Mechanisation at Muresk Institute.

A NEW Specialised Centre for Agricultural Mechanisation being constructed at Muresk Institute was "a good start" to providing sorely-needed industry-standard training in Western Australia.

