Balamara Limousin stud, Benger, sells bull for $20,000 at Limousin National Show

By Andrew Norris and Kane Chatfield
Updated May 16 2022 - 2:22am, first published 2:00am
With the $20,000 top-priced bull Balamara Rare Gem Stone (by Wulfs Zane), at the National Limousin Show & Sale last week at Holbrook, New South Wales, were preparer Stuart Hobbs, Hobbs Livestock, Balamara stud principal Michael Mamo, Benger and auctioneer Peter Godbolt, Nutrien Ag Solutions, stud stock. The bull was purchased by Aruma Limousins, Korunye, South Australia.

THE Mamo family, Balamara Limousin stud, Benger, might have only offered one animal for its debut Limousin National Show and Sale, but it was a good one.

