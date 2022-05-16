THE Mamo family, Balamara Limousin stud, Benger, might have only offered one animal for its debut Limousin National Show and Sale, but it was a good one.
Their entry, Balamara Rare Gem Stone, sold to the sale top price of $20,000 at the bull, female and genetics sale at Holbrook, New South Wales, recently.
All up, the sale averaged $4381 and in the breakdown, 12 senior bulls from 13 offered, including the sale topper, averaged $9750, four junior bulls topped at $12,000 to average $10,000 from five offered, two senior females offered, both with calves, made $8000 each, and 12 junior females from 17 offered topped at $10,000 and averaged $6167.
A pick of the 2021 spring calf crop from Summit Livestock, Uranquinty, New South Wales, made $12,000, and embryos topped at $1600 and averaged $1000 for eight embryo lots sold from nine offered.
Rare Gem Stone was by USA sire Wulfs Zane and from Warrigal Gem Stone.
At 27 months he was the reserve senior champion bull the day prior to the sale and weighed 910 kilograms with a 141cm2 eye muscle area (EMA), 18mm and 9mm rump and rib fats respectively and 35cm scrotal circumference (SC).
Michael Mamo, who represented his family at the sale, said they had been breeding Limousins for 16 years, but this was their first time at the National Show and Sale.
He said Rare Gem Stone's sire had been used heavily in the Balamara herd and so their lone entry in the nationals was representative of their program.
"We picked this bull because we wanted to exhibit something out of the core of our program and show what we have to offer," Mr Mamo said.
He was also a maternal half-brother to their main walking herd sire at home and was prepared and exhibited in NSW by Stuart Hobbs, Hobbs Livestock, Molong, NSW.
Rare Gem Stone also won interbreed champion at the Dunedoo show, NSW, was the senior champion Limousin bull at the Sydney Royal Show and reserve senior champion Limousin bull at the National Show.
"There is limited opportunities to make these comparisons with what we're doing at home with the Eastern States and to make sure what we're doing at home is commercially relevant as well," Mr Mamo said.
"The direction of what's going on in the east, we were pretty excited to see the quality here and what's being produced in NSW."
Rare Gem Stone's buyer was Aruma Limousins, Korunye, South Australia.
The Morris family's Morrisvale Limousin stud, Narrikup, also represented WA on the national stage.
They sold a yearling bull Morrisvale Slightly Single for $8000 at the sale.
Slightly Single was a double polled late February 2021 born ET bred bull by RPY Paynes Cracker 17E and Morrisvale Eternal Flame.
An early February 2021 born yearling heifer Morrisvale Shadow Of The Night sold for $6000.
The double polled heifer was by Morrisvale parents Lumberjack L4 and Queen Of The Night Q2 with its pedigree backed by TMF Arizona, Wulf's Noble Prize and Xtractor.
The Morrisvale stud rounded out its sales with six embryos selling for $850 each.
The Morrisvale Northern Flame (by Morrisvale Kept Secret) embryos consisted of four by imported sires JYF Gentry and two by Greenwood Fernando.
