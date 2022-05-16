Farm Weekly

Foot and mouth disease risks concern WA Livestock Exporters Association

By Brooke Littlewood
May 16 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Broome livestock veterinarian and bull semen analyst Tracy Sullivan.

WESTERN Australian beef exporters are on tenterhooks, after a major outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) was detected in Indonesia two weeks ago.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.