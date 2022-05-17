BOYANUP'S big store cattle yardings are set to continue at Elders' monthly store cattle sale next week.
The sale will be held at the Boyanup saleyards on Friday, May 20, commencing at 1pm and the Elders South West livestock team is anticipating a total yarding of 1600 store cattle.
With a diverse range of beef and dairy descriptions and plenty of quality throughout, there should be something to suit most buyer requirements.
There will be plentiful numbers of beef steers and heifers ranging from eight-month-old calves to rising two-year-old yearlings, while in the dairy origin cattle, there is a good selection of Friesian and first cross steers from poddies to two-year-olds along with a small selection of first cross breeding females.
Elders South West livestock manager and sale co-ordinator Michael Carroll, said this month's sale would see another full yarding of cattle by the Elders team.
"We have some outstanding large lines of owner bred steers and heifers to make up a total of 900 beef cattle of suitable weights for both feeders and graziers coming into the sale," Mr Carroll said.
"The rain is finally coming to get that germination going so now is a good time to tuck some dairy steers away where we have a good line-up of mainly younger types to grow out and a range of older types to fatten this season.
"Rounding out the sale will be an assortment of cows and calves for those needing to top up their breeder herds."
The sale's biggest vendor will be Dain Pty Ltd, offering offer 200 Hereford/Shorthorn cross, Shorthorn/Red Angus cross and Angus cross steers and 28 heifers.
The weaned draft are aged from 7-10 months and were drenched and B-12 selenium in February and received cobalt, selenium and copper bullets in January.
Alec Williams, Elders Margaret River, said the draft would have an approximate weight range of 200-280kg and were ideal grazier and backgrounder, one earmark weaners.
Regular vendor at store sales this time of year, Alcoa Farmlands, Pinjarra/Wagerup, return with a significant draft of 160 Angus steers and 20 Murray Grey steers.
This May/June-drop draft of steers is aged 10-12 months and range from 360-380kg.
Other decent numbers of beef drafts include Deveraux Corp, with 86 Angus steers aged from 8-12mo and expected to weigh 240-320kg.
Bowie Beef, Bridgetown, will present a draft of 60 Angus and Angus-Charolais steers and heifers aged 10-12 months and weighing 300-320kg.
Ferguson Valley graziers TH & L Gibbs will present 50 owner bred Angus steers and 10 Angus heifers.
The top steer draft is usually retained to grow out on grass but have to be sold due to the loss of a lease.
The 12-14mo calves are bred on Blackrock and Gandy bloodlines and likely to weigh from 300-340kg.
MC Telini, Dardanup, will truck in an annual draft of terminal sired heifers consisting of 50 Limousin-Angus heifers out of their Monterey and Little Meadows Angus breeding herd.
The heifers are also aged 12-14 months and estimated to weigh from 300-360kg.
Alex Roberts, Elders Boyanup, said the Gibbs and Telini drafts were well-bred, forward condition cattle suitable for grass and grain finishing programs.
P & F Giadresco and Sons, Stratham, will offer a top line of 36 Angus steers.
The 12-14mo old calves are from quality Angus females and sired by Mordallup and Monterey bloodlines.
Mr Williams said they were very well-bred steers with growth and length and were estimated to weigh from 380-440kg to suit feeders and backgrounders.
In the dairy section of the sale, the biggest draft will descend from the paddocks of regular vendors WL Olsthoorn, Dardanup, who will offer 200 Friesian steers and 30 Angus-Friesian steers aged 6-8 months, CT Blakers, Manjimup, will truck in a draft of 60 Friesian and 10 Angus-Friesian steers aged 12-14 months, Wirring Farms, Cowaramup, will offer 50 older Friesian steers aged 20-22 months, while Negus Enterprises, Tutinup, will offer a younger draft of 50 Friesian poddies aged 4-6 months.
LJ & RA Brennen, Witchcliffe, will have another draft of 30 Friesian poddies aged 6-8 months described by Mr Williams as yery well bred, fresh calves suited to graziers.
V & E Pitter, Waroona, will also offer 30 Friesian steers aged 12-14 months described by Mr Krawczyk as weighing approximately 350kg and in forward store condition as will Dudinalup Pastoral, Nannup, with an older draft of 30 Friesian steers aged 22-24 months.
