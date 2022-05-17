Farm Weekly

1600 head on offer for big Elders cattle sale at Boyanup saleyards

By Kane Chatfield
May 17 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dain Pty Ltd will be the biggest vendor with 228 Hereford/Shorthorn cross, Shorthorn/Red Angus cross and Angus cross steer and heifer weaners (mainly steers) aged 7-10 months old ranging from 200-280kg at the Elders store cattle sale at Boyanup this Friday.

BOYANUP'S big store cattle yardings are set to continue at Elders' monthly store cattle sale next week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.