Farm Weekly
Home/Opinion

2022-23 State Budget falls short for many says The Nationals WA leader Mia Davies

By Mia Davies, Leader, the Nationals Wa
Updated May 18 2022 - 1:30am, first published 1:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leader of The Nationals WA, Mia Davies.

THE State Budget handed down last week proves what most Australians already know - our State is the wealthiest in the nation.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.