Farm Weekly

The University of WA graduate wins coveted Noel Fitzpatrick Medal

May 19 2022 - 5:00am
UWA Botany graduate Cassandra Howell at UWA farm Ridgefield. Photo by Lynette Abbott.

BY developing innovative strategies for restoring degraded land, Cassandra Howell hopes to improve the productivity and long-term sustainability of farms.

